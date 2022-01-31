Tony Romo goes viral for joke at end of Bengals-Chiefs game

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson won the day on Sunday, but Tony Romo definitely finished a close second.

McPherson continued his run of postseason dominance, hitting a 31-yard field goal in overtime to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs and send the Bengals to their first Super Bowl since 1988.

Since Cincinnati intercepted Patrick Mahomes on the opening possession of OT, they only needed a field goal to win. After marching the ball deep into Kansas City territory, the Bengals chose to kick the field goal on third down.

Romo, who was calling the game for CBS, went viral for a joke that he made before the field goal, referencing the need to kick on an earlier down.

“I’ve seen guys in the playoffs drop a snap before in a big situation,” he said.

Tony Romo referenced his infamous playoff mistake and Jim Nantz didn't pick up on it, so Romo said it again lol pic.twitter.com/TiiYN7VDT7 — Jackson Frank (@jackfrank_jjf) January 30, 2022

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback is, of course, poking fun at himself for his notorious playoff screw-up in the 2006 NFC Wild Card Game against Seattle. While holding for a Martin Gramatica field goal try to potentially take the lead late, Romo bobbled the snap, costing Dallas the game.

Twitter absolutely loved Romo’s self-deprecating humor. Here were some of the best reactions.

Despite never winning a Super Bowl, Romo clearly has a good sense of humor about his own postseason shortcomings. His wit is part of what makes Romo such an entertaining analyst, as viewers also saw during another Bengals game earlier this month.

Photo: Jan 21, 2018; Foxborough, MA, USA; Television announcer Tony Romo following the AFC championship game between the New England Patriots against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports