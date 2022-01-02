Video: Tony Romo made great kids show reference on Ja’Marr Chase TD

Cincinnati Bengals rookie Ja’Marr Chase made yet another explosive play during Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, and Tony Romo was ready with the perfect call.

Chase caught a short pass from Joe Burrow in the first quarter and turned on the jets. He cut toward the middle of the field and found some space, at which point Kansas City defenders had no chance of running him down. Romo exclaimed “Chase is on the case!” after the star receiver scampered 72 yards into the end zone.

If you don’t get the reference, you probably don’t have kids. That phrase the main character’s catchphrase in the popular Nickelodeon show “PAW Patrol.”

Romo and his wife Candice have three young sons, so Romo was probably waiting to break out that line. At least it won’t create the controversy that some of his innocent jokes have in the past.