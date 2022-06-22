Ravens legend Tony Siragusa dies at 55

Longtime NFL defensive lineman Tony Siragusa is dead at age 55, according to one of his former teammates.

Former Ravens running back Jamal Lewis told TMZ Sports that Siragusa had died, adding that it was a “sad day to be a Raven.” No cause of death was available for Siragusa.

Siragusa spent 12 seasons in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens. Many will remember him for his time in Baltimore, where he was part of the team’s 2000 Super Bowl win, and a key cog in the team’s elite defensive unit. Following his retirement in 2001, he spent over a decade broadcasting NFL games for FOX.

Wednesday has been a very difficult day for the Ravens organization. In addition to Siragusa’s death, the team is mourning the sudden loss of one of its current players.