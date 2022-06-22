Ravens LB Jaylon Ferguson dies at 26

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has died, the team announced on Wednesday.

The Ravens said in a statement that they are “profoundly saddened” by the death of Ferguson, who was 26.

We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson. pic.twitter.com/ylBvLEzjer — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) June 22, 2022

Baltimore Police said officers responded to a call at around 11:25 p.m. on Tuesday night and found Ferguson unresponsive. He was treated by paramedics at the scene but never regained consciousness and was pronounced dead. Police said there were no signs of foul play or trauma suspected. The cause of death will be determined by a medical examiner.

Ferguson had taken part in all of the Ravens’ offseason practices leading up to the 2022 season. The former Louisiana Tech star appeared to be in great shape and had lost weight, according to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen was among those who tweeted his reaction to the tragic news.

The last person I talked to leaving the facility. Spent almost everyday in the sauna together tryna see who gone last longer. Said it was our turn this year man. Ima miss you bro💔 — 🦈 (@Patrickqueen_) June 22, 2022

Ferguson was selected by the Ravens in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He appeared to have a chip on his shoulder after he was not allowed at the NFL Scouting Combine over an incident that occurred years before.

Ferguson had 4.5 sacks and 67 total tackles in three seasons with the Ravens. He leaves behind two daughters and a son, all of who are under the age of 5.