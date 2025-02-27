Travis Hunter refused to answer 1 question at NFL Combine

Travis Hunter spoke with the media from the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Thursday, though he refused to answer one question.

Hunter, who played for the Colorado Buffaloes the last two seasons, is projected to be a top pick in April’s NFL Draft. The two-way star was asked by some reporters about his pre-draft process. Specifically, he was asked what teams he has met with. Hunter apparently refused to divulge any team names and went with the “next question” response.

Travis Hunter responding with "Next question" every time he was asked whether he met with a specific team at the combine only makes him more elite. Big fan. — Justin Rogers | Detroit Football Network (@Justin_Rogers) February 27, 2025

Oct 12, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) warms up before the game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Hunter is probably trying to keep all options open.

The order for the upcoming draft (1-10) is: Titans, Browns, Giants, Patriots, Jaguars, Raiders, Jets, Panthers, Saints and Bears. There are some questions about what position Hunter would play in the NFL, though he gave his answer to that.

Hunter played both wide receiver and cornerback in college. Most teams probably would want to limit him to playing just on defense, though they might have some offensive plays for him.

The Browns are the current betting favorite to draft Huner at No. 2. The Patriots are behind them in terms of odds of selecting the reigning Heisman Trophy winner.