Travis Hunter answers which position he wants to play in NFL

Travis Hunter was one of the best two-way players in college football history, and the former Colorado star is hoping to replicate that success at the NFL level.

Hunter won the 2024 Heisman Trophy after he excelled both as a wide receiver and cornerback for the Buffaloes. Most NFL teams seem to view him as a defensive back, but Hunter does not want to limit himself to playing one side of the ball.

While speaking with reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Thursday, Hunter said he has had meetings with some teams that view him as a wide receiver, and others that project him to be a cornerback. The 21-year-old said he would prefer to be a two-way player in the NFL.

Jul 21, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Colorado Buffaloes receiver Travis Hunter during Pac-12 Media Day at Resorts World Las Vegas. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

“I want to play both. That’s not my job to figure it out,” Hunter said. “I’d like to play both sides of the ball. If they give me the opportunity to play both sides of the ball, I’m gonna play both sides.”

Hunter even went as far as to say he believes he could play 100 percent of the offensive and defensive snaps in the NFL. He cited the fact that there are more breaks in NFL games than there are in college.

“I know I can do it. … There’s a lot more breaks in the NFL,” Hunter said.

Hunter had 96 catches for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns at Colorado last season. He had 35 total tackles, 4 interceptions and a forced fumble defensively.

It seems like Hunter is on a path to becoming a cornerback in the NFL, but it is possible a team could design some offensive packages for him. There have been few players in history who have even deserved consideration to play both ways at the NFL level, though one current star cornerback thinks he might be able to do it.