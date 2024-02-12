Travis Kelce gets physical with Andy Reid on sideline

Travis Kelce was full of emotion during the Super Bowl on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev. and got physical with head coach Andy Reid.

The Kansas City Chiefs had a 1st-and-goal at the San Francisco 9 down 3-0 in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVIII. Kelce was not in the game as the Chiefs elected to go with a heavy formation and run the ball with Isaiah Pacheco.

Pacheco lost the ball on a fumble, turning it over to San Francisco.

BALL LOOSE, NINERS BALL pic.twitter.com/ko6nByJkoA — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 12, 2024

Kelce was furious over the fumble and accosted Reid on the sideline.

Travis Kelce looked less than enthused pic.twitter.com/yncKhjtNl4 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 12, 2024

Nobody can accuse Kelce of lacking passion, but that type of physical action against Reid is crossing a line. He could have legitimately injured his 65-year-old head coach with that blindside bump and shake. That’s the type of behavior that often results in a fine and benching.

Reid mentioned in an interviewed aired on CBS’ pregame show that Kelce had a temper when he entered the league. 11 years in and Kelce still has a temper.