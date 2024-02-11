Travis Kelce reportedly brought Chiefs players to tears with amazing speech

Travis Kelce is being lauded for the rousing speech he reportedly gave to his Kansas City Chiefs teammates ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.

Albert Breer reported Sunday that Kelce was among those who addressed the Chiefs on Saturday ahead of the big game against the San Francisco 49ers. The other speakers included Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and Chris Jones.

Breer was told Kelce’s speech was “powerful” and “unbelievable.”

Chiefs coach Andy Reid had Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Chris Jones address the team last night at the hotel. All were great. Kelce particularly so— "Unbelievable" and "powerful", according to people in the room, to the point where some teammates were moved to tears. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 11, 2024

Someone even said that Kelce’s speech was the best they had ever heard.

Another coach got back to me on Travis Kelce’s address: “Not even close. The best talk/speech I’ve ever heard.” https://t.co/v475wTwAeI — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 11, 2024

CBS reporter Tracy Wolfson said the speech left the audience in tears.

“His speech was powerful, it was impactful. There was not a dry eye in the house.”@TracyWolfson reports Travis Kelce gave an emotional speech to the Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/b4yqPrRAJO — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 11, 2024

That’s great for the Chiefs, but will it result in a Super Bowl? That’s a different question, but Kansas City fans are hoping so.

The Chiefs are 2-point underdogs against the San Francisco 49ers. Kansas City is playing in its fourth Super Bowl in five years and hoping to win its third championship since 2019.