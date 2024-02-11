 Skip to main content
Travis Kelce reportedly brought Chiefs players to tears with amazing speech

February 11, 2024
by Larry Brown
Travis Kelce at the podium

Jan 29, 2020; Miami, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce speaks during a press conference for Super Bowl LIV at JW Marriott Turnberry. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Travis Kelce is being lauded for the rousing speech he reportedly gave to his Kansas City Chiefs teammates ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.

Albert Breer reported Sunday that Kelce was among those who addressed the Chiefs on Saturday ahead of the big game against the San Francisco 49ers. The other speakers included Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and Chris Jones.

Breer was told Kelce’s speech was “powerful” and “unbelievable.”

Someone even said that Kelce’s speech was the best they had ever heard.

CBS reporter Tracy Wolfson said the speech left the audience in tears.

That’s great for the Chiefs, but will it result in a Super Bowl? That’s a different question, but Kansas City fans are hoping so.

The Chiefs are 2-point underdogs against the San Francisco 49ers. Kansas City is playing in its fourth Super Bowl in five years and hoping to win its third championship since 2019.

