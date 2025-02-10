 Skip to main content
#pounditMonday, February 10, 2025

Travis Kelce got the rough meme treatment after Super Bowl loss

February 10, 2025
by Larry Brown
NFL Playoffs 2024Super Bowl 59Travis Kelce
Travis Kelce in pads

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

It’s almost as if the internet was just waiting on Travis Kelce to slip-up so they could start mocking him.

Kelce had an off game with just 4 catches for 39 yards and two drops as his Kansas City Chiefs lost 40-22 to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on Sunday. The Chiefs’ offense as a whole stunk it up as they were shut out at the half and lost badly in their attempt to win three titles in a row.

Fans were all locked and ready to go as soon as the Chiefs loss. They clowned Kelce with several memes, especially ones involving Taylor Swift, as well as Kelce’s outfit.

That comes with a territory.

When you are in commercials and are dating Taylor Swift like Kelce, people will celebrate your downfall. It’s called schadenfreude, and the internet specializes in it.

The 35-year-old Chiefs tight end had 97 catches for 823 yards and 3 touchdowns this season. His yardage and touchdown numbers were down this year compared to in the past, but he still is a top tight end in the league. There are questions about retirement that Kelce will need to answer this offseason.