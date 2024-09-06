 Skip to main content
Travis Kelce shows off new Uncle Rico-style haircut

September 5, 2024
by Larry Brown
Travis Kelce hair and mustache

It’s a new football season in the NFL, and a new haircut for Travis Kelce.

NBC Sports shared a video on X Thursday that showed Kelce and his new haircut.

The Uncle Rico vibes were strong with Kelce’s new look.

And yes, it does look like Kelce had a modified bowl cut going.

Yes, that ‘do landed Taylor Swift (unless the planned breakup rumors are true).

Kelce better be leading the Chiefs back to the Super Bowl with that haircut. He looks like something out of the Vince Papale era.

funny haircutsTravis Kelce
