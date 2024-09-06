Travis Kelce shows off new Uncle Rico-style haircut

It’s a new football season in the NFL, and a new haircut for Travis Kelce.

NBC Sports shared a video on X Thursday that showed Kelce and his new haircut.

The mustache. 🤌 The shimmy. 😮‍💨 Travis Kelce is FIRED UP for kickoff! #Kickoff2024 📺 NBC & Peacock pic.twitter.com/KXCkmqqOzw — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 5, 2024

The Uncle Rico vibes were strong with Kelce’s new look.

killa trav looking like uncle Rico pic.twitter.com/r1aRAC0Euy — itzeric (@itzeric1) September 5, 2024

And yes, it does look like Kelce had a modified bowl cut going.

Yes, that ‘do landed Taylor Swift (unless the planned breakup rumors are true).

Kelce better be leading the Chiefs back to the Super Bowl with that haircut. He looks like something out of the Vince Papale era.