PR firm issues response to Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift planned breakup rumor

A public relations firm issued a response Wednesday to the rumor about a planned breakup between celebrities Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Reports emerged last year saying that the famous musician and Kansas City Chiefs tight end were dating. Swift subsequently began attending Chiefs games and became a polarizing figure as NFL broadcasts began focusing on her.

There was heavy speculation that their relationship was fabricated. A supposed leaked document only supports that speculation.

Someone posted a document on Reddit that supposedly came from Full Scope PR, which is Kelce’s public relations firm. The document revealed plans for Kelce and Swift to announce their breakup on Sept. 28, and shared the firm’s supposed strategy for how they would execute the plan.

However, the public relations company says the document is fabricated. They said it is “entirely false and fabricated and were not created, issued or authorized by this agency.

“We have engaged our legal team to initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents.”

Kelce won the Super Bowl last season with Swift at his side. It might be a bad omen for Chiefs fans if the supposed breakup plans were real.