Travis Kelce appears to make his retirement thoughts very clear

Travis Kelce is 34 years old and has played 11 seasons in the NFL, but he doesn’t seem like a guy who has retirement anywhere on his mind.

Kelce spoke on the stage at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev. after his Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime on Sunday to win Super Bowl LVIII. The win gave KC back-to-back championships, but the Chiefs tight end made very clear that he has been targeting winning three Super Bowls in a row.

“The goal’s always been to get three,” Kelce said in an interview with Jim Nantz. “But we couldn’t get here without getting to two. And having that target on our back all year. And I love these guys right here. The men that we just won this thing with … family forever, baby. I can’t be more proud of you guys. And how ’bout it? We get a chance to do it three times in a row!”

The way Kelce spoke made it seem like there is no question that he will be back next season.

Contrarily, his brother Jason is rumored to considering retirement. Jason is two years older at 36 but still playing high-level football, much like his brother.