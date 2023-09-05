Travis Kelce’s status for Week 1 in question

Travis Kelce is expected to be the focal point of the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense again this season, but the star tight end is not a lock to be on the field in Week 1.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters on Tuesday that Kelce hyperextended his knee during practice. With Kansas City opening their season against the Detroit Lions on Thursday night, Kelce’s status is now uncertain.

#Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters that star TE Travis Kelce hyperextended his knee at practice today and his status is now uncertain for Thursday night. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 5, 2023

Kelce is far and away Patrick Mahomes’ favorite target. He has seven consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 yards receiving. He had 110 catches and 12 touchdowns — both career highs — last year with Tyreek Hill no longer in the picture.

Kelce is coming off a massive workload year and will turn 34 next month, but he has been extremely durable throughout his career. He has missed a total of just two games in nine seasons.

While Kelce’s importance cannot be overstated, the Chiefs will undoubtedly play it safe with him this early in the year. If he sits, Kansas City could be missing a star player on each side of the ball in Thursday’s opener.