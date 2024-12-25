Travis Kelce honors Tony Gonzalez with touchdown celebration after breaking record

Travis Kelce paid tribute to Tony Gonzalez with his celebration after scoring a record-breaking touchdown.

Kelce caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes in the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa., on Christmas Day Wednesday. The touchdown catch was the 77th of Kelce’s career, which breaks Gonzalez’s Chiefs franchise record of 76.

After scoring, Kelce ran over to the goalposts and dunked the football:

HOLIDAY TOUCHDOWN FOR TRAVIS‼️ pic.twitter.com/sqgtsd0r1K — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 25, 2024

That’s the same celebration Gonzalez used to do after scoring touchdowns. The celebration has its roots in Gonzalez’s basketball-playing history. When he was in college at Cal, Gonzalez starred in both football and basketball.

Kelce is in his 12th NFL season, which is how many seasons Gonzalez played with KC. Gonzalez was later traded to the Falcons, for whom he played 5 seasons and caught 35 more touchdowns. Kelce will have some work to do to catch up to Gonzalez’s career mark of 111 touchdown catches.