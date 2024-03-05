 Skip to main content
Travis Kelce goes viral for emotional scene during Jason’s retirement speech

March 4, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Travis Kelce in pads

Sep 11, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on Monday was seen fighting back his tears as his brother Jason formally announced his retirement from the NFL.

During his farewell press conference, the Philadelphia Eagles center commemorated some of his best moments both on and off the field. Before any of the fanfare, it was just Jason and Travis pretending to be football stars in their own backyard.

Travis was overcome with emotion as the older Kelce sibling relived their childhood together in front of a sea of reporters.

“We did almost everything together. Competed, fought, laughed, cried, and learned from each other,” Jason said of his relationship with Travis. “We invented games, imagined ourselves as star players of that time. We’d envisioned making the game-winning plays day after day on Coleridge Road. We won countless Super Bowls in our minds before ever leaving the house.”

Jason and Travis both attended Cleveland Heights High School and later Cincinnati together. The eldest Kelce was selected during the 2011 NFL Draft, while Travis followed two years later.

Both men have since turned into all-time players at their respective positions after playing over a decade in the NFL.

Travis wasn’t the only player who got a great shoutout from Jason. Another Eagles fan favorite also received an awesome mention during Jason Kelce’s retirement speech.

