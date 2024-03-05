Travis Kelce goes viral for emotional scene during Jason’s retirement speech

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on Monday was seen fighting back his tears as his brother Jason formally announced his retirement from the NFL.

During his farewell press conference, the Philadelphia Eagles center commemorated some of his best moments both on and off the field. Before any of the fanfare, it was just Jason and Travis pretending to be football stars in their own backyard.

Travis was overcome with emotion as the older Kelce sibling relived their childhood together in front of a sea of reporters.

“We did almost everything together. Competed, fought, laughed, cried, and learned from each other,” Jason said of his relationship with Travis. “We invented games, imagined ourselves as star players of that time. We’d envisioned making the game-winning plays day after day on Coleridge Road. We won countless Super Bowls in our minds before ever leaving the house.”

Forgive me if you've seen this….

But whoever created the dual shot of Travis Kelce reacting to Jason Kelce discussing their childhood during his retirement speech just made me cry like a baby.

I can't state enough how much I love, love, love Jason and Travis Kelce.

Even though… pic.twitter.com/dXV7E0QS0c — Da🦦Otterside (@DaOtterside) March 4, 2024

Travis Kelce emotional during Jason Kelce’s retirement press conference. A beautiful moment to see Jason’s family going through this with him. He is looking at them often throughout the speech #Eagles pic.twitter.com/ieIqxDRGt4 — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) March 4, 2024

Jason and Travis both attended Cleveland Heights High School and later Cincinnati together. The eldest Kelce was selected during the 2011 NFL Draft, while Travis followed two years later.

Both men have since turned into all-time players at their respective positions after playing over a decade in the NFL.

Travis wasn’t the only player who got a great shoutout from Jason. Another Eagles fan favorite also received an awesome mention during Jason Kelce’s retirement speech.