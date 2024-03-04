Jason Kelce shouts out Nick Foles’ famous nickname during retirement speech

Jason Kelce announced his retirement on Monday, and he did so through a lengthy speech he made at a press conference. Kelce spoke for nearly 47 minutes about his football journey, his family, the city of Philadelphia, and so much more. One of the moments from his press conference that went viral was when he talked about the team’s Super Bowl-winning season in 2017.

Kelce recalled the team’s game-changing play call — the “Philly Special” that resulted in touchdown catch by quarterback Nick Foles on a trick play that faked out the New England Patriots perfectly. While recalling that play, Kelce referenced the anatomy of his quarterback and head coach.

“I won’t forget Nick Foles having the game of his life on the biggest stage possible. And the biggest d-ck on the team going up to Doug Pederson and asking for the Philly Special. And Doug Pederson having the biggest balls in the stadium to say, ‘yeah let’s do it,'” Kelce recalled.

It’s long been part of sports lore that Nick Foles is nicknamed “Big D-ck Nick” for a good reason. Kelce couldn’t help but mention it in his speech. And fans sure weren’t going to miss that moment.

But let’s give credit where it’s due once again: the Philly Special was a heck of a play call, and the Eagles can really thank Foles and Pederson for making it happen.