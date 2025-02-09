Report casts doubt on Travis Kelce’s return in 2025

Travis Kelce has done all he can to assure Kansas City Chiefs fans that he’s returning for at least another season. But the star tight end may be more undecided than he lets on.

On Monday, Kelce was asked about his NFL future when he spoke to the media during Super Bowl Opening Night at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. The 35-year-old sounded like a man who wanted to play for the Chiefs until his body breaks down. But according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Kelce “hasn’t made up his mind” about playing next season.

The 4-time All-Pro is “expected to take time” following Super Bowl 59 to consider his future. Per the report, Kelce’s decision could hinge on the result of Sunday’s Chiefs-Eagles rematch.

It’s unclear whether a Chiefs victory would make it more or less likely that Kelce would retire. But going out on top following an unprecedented Super Bowl three-peat would indeed be a storybook ending to the career of one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history.

Kelce’s older brother Jason Kelce announced his retirement weeks after last year’s Super Bowl. Travis got completely emotional while attending Jason’s retirement press conference. Tears will likely flow from both Travis and Chiefs fans alike if the star tight end retires at season’s end.