Ex-Bills star Tre’Davious White has visits lined up with 2 teams

Former Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White is in the process of finding his next home.

White was released by the Bills earlier this month in a cost-cutting measure that shaved off over $10 million from the team’s salary cap figure.

The 29-year-old is reportedly drawing significant interest from a handful of teams. White has visits scheduled with the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. A few others teams are also said to be interested in White’s services.

Former #Bills All-Pro and Pro Bowl CB Tre’Davious White has visits scheduled with the #Rams and #Raiders this week, with a few more teams showing interest as well, sources say. White, cut by Buffalo earlier this month, is working his way back from a torn Achilles. pic.twitter.com/25GeAfRlxv — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 18, 2024

It wasn’t long ago that White was seen as a perennial All-Pro candidate in the Bills’ secondary. The Bills’ 2017 first-round pick had an NFL-best six interceptions during his 1st-team All-Pro season in 2019. White earned back-to-back Pro Bowl nods in 2019 and 2020.

Injuries have derailed White’s career over the past few years. He tore his ACL late into his 2021 campaign. He was able to return the following year and played six games in 2022. But he again suffered a season-ending injury last season when he tore his Achilles tendon in Week 4.

But given White’s defensive playmaking ability, it’s not surprising that teams are still interested in giving him another shot to come back from injury.