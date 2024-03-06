Bills continue huge shake-up by releasing another All-Pro

The Buffalo Bills are going to look very different in 2024 on the defensive side of the ball.

The Bills plan to release former All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The team is making the move with a post-June 1 designation, which will save them over $10 million against the salary cap.

More departures on Buffalo’s defense: Bills are releasing two-time Pro-Bowl CB Tre'Davious White, per source. Buffalo will designate him as a post-June 1 cut, which will save them $10.2 million in salary cap space, with $6.2M in dead money. His contract will remain on Buffalo’s… pic.twitter.com/akMrfC36px — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 6, 2024

At his best, White was one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. He was selected to the All-Pro team twice and finished fifth in AP Defensive Player of the Year voting in 2019, when he led the league with six interceptions. Injuries have derailed his career recently, as he suffered an ACL tear in 2021 and then an Achilles tear in 2023.

White is the second former All-Pro the Bills released on Wednesday. Their defense is going to look much different in 2024 with a pair of stalwarts apparently heading elsewhere.