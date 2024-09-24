Trent Scott busts out fraternity dance after scoring surprising TD

Trent Scott scored an improbable touchdown on Monday night, and his celebration captivated many viewers — and left them mistaken.

Scott, who is an offensive lineman, caught a touchdown pass from Jayden Daniels during the Washington Commanders’ 38-33 win over the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

After scoring, Scott did an Omega Psi Phi dance.

You can see Scott throwing up the sign with his arms and hands at the end.

The dance is common among Omegas/Ques, but ESPN announcers Troy Aikman and Joe Buck did not understand what Scott was doing.

Let me educate Troy Aikman and Joe Buck. Washington Commander Trent Scott is apparently a member of Omega Psi Phi, which is a black fraternity. Q’s as they’re called often engage in dance and step shows in times of celebration. — MYRON PATTON (@myron_patton) September 24, 2024

The 30-year-old Scott is in his 7th season and scored his first career touchdown. You get the sense the Grambling alum had that dance planned for years in the case that he ever scored.