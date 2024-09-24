 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, September 23, 2024

Trent Scott busts out fraternity dance after scoring surprising TD

September 23, 2024
by Larry Brown
Read

Trent Scott ready to dance

Trent Scott scored an improbable touchdown on Monday night, and his celebration captivated many viewers — and left them mistaken.

Scott, who is an offensive lineman, caught a touchdown pass from Jayden Daniels during the Washington Commanders’ 38-33 win over the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

After scoring, Scott did an Omega Psi Phi dance.

You can see Scott throwing up the sign with his arms and hands at the end.

The dance is common among Omegas/Ques, but ESPN announcers Troy Aikman and Joe Buck did not understand what Scott was doing.

The 30-year-old Scott is in his 7th season and scored his first career touchdown. You get the sense the Grambling alum had that dance planned for years in the case that he ever scored.

Article Tags

Trent Scott
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus