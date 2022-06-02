 Skip to main content
Bengals WR shares great tweet about Ja’Marr Chase

June 2, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Ja'Marr Chase waves after a catch

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) waives after converting a third down during the game winning final Cincinnati Bengals drive in the fourth quarter of the NFL game on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare/The Enquirer

Ja’Marr Chase established himself as one of the most explosive wide receivers in the NFL during his rookie season last year, but the fifth overall pick may not have even been the best player on his team at the position. Just ask Trent Taylor.

Sure, Taylor caught just two passes in four games last season. But like Chase, the former Louisiana Tech star once led the NCAA in receiving yards. He did so with 1,803 yards back in 2016. Chase had 1,780 in 2019. Taylor sent a very sarcastic tweet on Wednesday implying that the college stat proves he is a better player than Chase.

The man makes a very strong case.

Chase made some eye-popping catches in the biggest moments last season, but did he have over 300 catches and over 4,000 yards receiving during his college career? No, he did not. Taylor will always have that on him.

