Trent Williams, 49ers agreed to restructured contract for 2020

The San Francisco 49ers seem unlikely to sign Trent Williams to a contract extension before the start of the 2020 season, but they have agreed to a restructure that should please the All-Pro left tackle for the time being.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network revealed on Thursday that Williams told him on the “Rapsheet + Friends” podcast that the final year of the 31-year-old’s contract has been tweaked. The new agreement will allow Williams to collect some of his $12.5 million salary up front, which was important to him since he did not play at all last season.

From NFL Now: New #49ers LT Trent Williams told me on RapSheet + Friends that he's agreed to a tweaked final year of his contract, pending physical. My understanding is it gives him some upfront money (a nice thing, since he earned zero last year). pic.twitter.com/fAf28yGm15 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 28, 2020

Williams was supposedly asking for a massive extension from the Washington Redskins at one point, but that was one of many tactics he employed to force a trade. While he said after he was traded to the 49ers that he hopes to be in San Francisco for more than one year, the team likely wants to make sure he is still capable of playing at a high level after taking an entire year off.

Williams should be a great fit in San Francisco’s run-first offense as long as he’s healthy. We know at least one NFC West coach is not pleased about having to face him.