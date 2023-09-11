Trevor Lawrence reveals the advice he gave Anthony Richardson after game

Trevor Lawrence had some advice for Anthony Richardson after the two young quarterbacks battled it out on Sunday.

After he led the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 31-21 win over the Indianapolis Colts, Lawrence spoke with Richardson for a few moments on the field. Lawrence later shared what he told the rookie.

Asked Trevor Lawrence what he told Anthony Richardson after the game. “Great game, you made some unbelievable plays … but try and protect yourself.” More from the Jaguars QB: “The hits add up in this league, and they’re a little different than in college.” — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) September 10, 2023

“Great game, you made some unbelievable plays … but try and protect yourself,” Lawrence said he told Richardson. “The hits add up in this league, and they’re a little different than in college.”

Richardson probably heard something similar from the Colts’ coaching staff. The former Florida star showcased his toughness with 10 rushes for 40 yards and a touchdown, but he took a number of big hits. One of them forced Richardson from the game with an injury in the fourth quarter.

We have seen time and time again how difficult it is for mobile quarterbacks to stay healthy in the NFL. Richardson’s rushing ability is a big asset, but he needs to learn to slide and better protect himself on scrambles. Lawrence had to do the same, so he is speaking from experience.

Richardson was 24/37 for 223 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Sunday’s loss. While his first NFL win will have to wait, the debut was solid overall.