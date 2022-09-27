Trevor Lawrence has bold comment about Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off one of their most impressive wins in years, and Trevor Lawrence seems to be dripping with confidence as a result.

The Jaguars dominated the Los Angeles Chargers on the road en route to a 38-10 victory on Sunday. After the game, Lawrence boldly told reporters that it is time for Jacksonville to be taken seriously.

“Obviously, the way we have played, you can’t deny that we are a really good team,” Lawrence said, via Adam Stites of Jaguars Wire. “But at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter what they say about us; we know who we are. Our only goal Sunday is to win the game, and the way people think about us, it doesn’t matter.”

Lawrence has every right to feel good about the way the start of the year has gone. The Jags won just three games last season and were a total disaster under Urban Meyer. They are off to a 2-1 start this year. They blew out the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 before making easy work of the Chargers on Sunday.

Lawrence went 28/39 for 262 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions against L.A. He was an even more efficient 25/30 for 235 yards, two touchdowns and no picks in Week 2. New head coach Doug Pederson seems to be unlocking Jacksonville’s full offensive potential.

It is too early to say if the Jags are a “really good” team, but they have certainly looked it thus far. One incredible stat about Meyer illustrates just how different 2022 has already been from 2021.