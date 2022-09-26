Incredible Urban Meyer Jaguars stat goes viral

An incredible stat about the Jacksonville Jaguars that involves Urban Meyer went viral on Sunday.

The Jaguars beat up the Chargers 38-10 to improve to 2-1 on the season. Amazingly, the win allowed Pederson to tie Urban Meyer for fifth all time on the Jaguars’ head coaches wins list.

Doug Pederson has tied Urban Meyer for fifth all time in most wins by a Jaguars coach. — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) September 25, 2022

That’s so painful it hurts.

The Jags went 3-14 last season. They were 2-11 under Meyer before firing him. They went 1-3 under interim coach Darrell Bevell.

That stat illustrates a few things.

1) It shows us just how pathetic the Jags were under Meyer last season.

2) It reinforces just how bad the Jags have been over the last 10 years or so.

Mel Tucker also had two wins as the interim head coach in 2011, and Mike Mularkey had two wins when he went 2-14 in 2012 before the atrocious Gus Bradley took over.

With one more win, Pederson will be fifth all-time on the Jags’ list.