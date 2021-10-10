 Skip to main content
Trevor Lawrence disputes Urban Meyer about key QB sneak call

October 10, 2021
by Grey Papke

Trevor Lawrence

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer and quarterback Trevor Lawrence were not seeing eye-to-eye on a key playcall after Sunday’s loss.

The Jaguars were trailing 31-19 against the Tennessee Titans with about ten minutes to go in the fourth quarter and faced a key moment. They were facing a 4th and goal on the Titans’ 1-yard line, and set themselves up to go for it knowing a touchdown would make it a one-score game.

Instead of using Lawrence on a quarterback sneak, the Jaguars handed off to Carlos Hyde, who was stuffed for a three yard loss.

Meyer was asked after the game why the Jaguars didn’t opt to use Lawrence on a sneak at that point. Curiously, the coach said Lawrence wasn’t comfortable enough with the play, and the team had not done enough practice with it.

That explanation sounded curious to say the least. When the question was put to Lawrence, the quarterback admitted he hadn’t run it in an NFL game yet, but he was perfectly comfortable doing it.

It’s not a particularly good look for Meyer. A quarterback sneak is a pretty basic play, and if he really thinks the team isn’t capable of executing it in a game, it says he’s the one who hasn’t adequately prepared them. The fact that his franchise quarterback is willing to publicly dispute him isn’t good either.

It’s a fair question how much control Meyer has over his team right now in light of the controversy he sparked last week. This might provide further evidence that reports like this one have some truth to them.

