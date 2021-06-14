Trevor Lawrence frustrated by practice limitation due to hamstring issue

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s minicamp is not getting off to the ideal start.

Lawrence has been limited so far with hamstring tightness, and he was held out of team drills Monday. Coach Urban Meyer said Lawrence could play in a game now if he had to, but the team is being conservative and expects to hold him out of Tuesday’s drills as well.

Lawrence said he feels good and that while he understands the Jaguars’ cautious approach, he’s frustrated that the issue has popped up again.

“It’s been about a week and trying to work it back to full capacity and yeah, it’s a little frustrating just not being able to go full speed, but I’m feeling good,” Lawrence said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN. “I’m just trying to not have any more setbacks, so taking it slow. Got some good reps today. So start getting more and more each day this week and kind of work back into it.”

The issue makes it appear likely that Lawrence won’t get any full team workouts in until training camp starts in July. While not ideal, it probably won’t end up mattering all that much.

Lawrence may not be involved, but there is one Jaguars player who’s gaining plenty of attention so far during minicamp.