Trevor Lawrence rocks Georgia colors after losing bet with teammate

Clemson got its first taste of life without Trevor Lawrence on Saturday night, and the result was not pretty. Lawrence may no longer be with the team, but there were still consequences for him after his alma mater lost to Georgia.

Lawrence and Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Terry Godwin made a friendly bet before the Georgia-Clemson game. The deal was that Lawrence would wear Georgia colors if the Bulldogs won and Godwin, a Georgia alum, would wear Clemson colors if the Tigers won. Georgia pulled out a 10-3 victory.

On Monday, Lawrence paid up.

Jags got Trevor rocking UGA colors after Clemson lost (via @TerryGodwin_4) pic.twitter.com/RKbchkF7mi — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) September 6, 2021

That type of bet is very common among NFL players and coaches. If you remember, New York Giants head coach Joe Judge was forced to humiliate himself after losing a similar bet with Evan Engram last year (video here). Lawrence might be hesitant to bet on his Tigers going forward.