Giants coach Joe Judge hilariously pays off lost bet with Evan Engram

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge showed up to Friday’s video conference call with reporters decked out in Ole Miss gear. That’s highly unusual for an NFL coach who attended Mississippi State, but Judge was holding up his end of a friendly wager.

Judge and Giants tight end Evan Engram, who played college ball at Ole Miss, made a wager prior to last weekend’s game between the Rebels and Bulldogs. Ole Miss won the game 31-24, and Judge had to pay up by wearing Ole Miss swag to his media availability on Friday. He began his press conference by revealing he had lost a bet with Engram.

Judge isn’t the first person who has had to embarrass himself by wearing the gear of a rival. Heck, even Tom Brady has been on the losing end of a similar bet in the past.

Better luck next year, Joe.