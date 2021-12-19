Trevor Lawrence makes request for Jaguars’ coach search

The Jacksonville Jaguars are facing a particularly important head coaching search, and rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence is taking an interest in the process.

During the broadcast of Sunday’s game between the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars, broadcasters Andrew Catalon and James Lofton said on the air that Lawrence told them he would like to have a say in the hiring of the team’s next coach, via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. Lawrence said he would like “some role” in the process of finding Urban Meyer’s replacement, though he acknowledged that he was not qualified to make any decisions.

Interestingly, owner Shad Khan apparently agreed with Lawrence and said his rookie quarterback deserved at least some input in the hiring process.

Some might suggest that Lawrence is too young and inexperienced to deserve any say in the Jaguars’ hiring process. However, there’s no doubt that he is their franchise quarterback. The team has staked its future on the development of the first overall pick, and it’s pretty much essential that they get this hire right if they want to maximize Lawrence’s potential.

Lawrence has already shown a willingness to speak out and lead, even if it means clashing with coaches. No wonder giving him input makes sense to Khan and the Jaguars.

Photo: Oct 10, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) gestures after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports