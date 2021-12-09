Trevor Lawrence calls out Jaguars coaches over James Robinson benching

James Robinson has been one of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ best players over the past two seasons, but some recent issues with ball security have resulted in him being benched for extended periods. Trevor Lawrence clearly does not agree with the disciplinary action.

Lawrence voiced his support for Robinson on Wednesday and told reporters the running back needs to be on the field as much as possible. The rookie quarterback said he expressed his concerns to Jacksonville’s coaching staff.

“Bottom line is James is one of our best players and he’s got to be on the field and we addressed it, and I feel like we’re in a good spot and the whole team, we’re good,” Lawrence said, per ESPN’s Michael DiRocco. “Whatever may have happened, I honestly don’t even know everything that went into it.”

Lawrence added that he does not to meddle in coaching decisions during the game. He did, however, express his displeasure in Robinson not being on the field at times over the past two weeks.

Robinson sat for 20 consecutive plays after he fumbled against the Los Angeles Rams last weekend. He was benched for 16 straight plays when he lost a fumble against the Atlanta Falcons the week before. Carlos Hyde also fumbled against L.A., but he was back on the field on Jacksonville’s next drive.

Urban Meyer said he doesn’t micromanage the decisions of his assistant coaches during games but that he will become more involved going forward. The head coach seemed to agree with benching Robinson, though.

“If you lay the ball on the ground and you come out for a few plays, and then it’s up to the position coach and whatever to put you back in whenever that’s time,” Meyer said. “And that’s not (just) James. That’s whomever. When the ball goes on the ground, you come (out).”

Robinson has averaged 4.6 yards per carry through his first two NFL seasons. He rushed for over 1,000 yards last season and has 678 this year. He has also scored seven rushing touchdowns this year, which matches his total from 2020.

You can understand why Lawrence wants Robinson on the field, but it’s somewhat surprising that a rookie quarterback publicly criticized his coaching staff on behalf of a teammate. That’s not going to do anything to change the perception that Meyer has had some locker room issues in his first season with the Jags.

Photo: Oct 10, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) gestures after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports