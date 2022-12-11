Trevor Lawrence brutally taunted Titans at end of upset win

Trevor Lawrence is not really known as the type of player that likes to talk trash and rattle opponents, but he was certainly feeling it Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback was seen waving to Titans fans in the final minutes of the Jaguars’ 36-22 victory in Nashville. Lawrence even seemed to turn around to make sure he got both sides of the stadium.

Lawrence was not done there. Things got chippy between the two teams as time ran out, and Lawrence appeared to gesture toward the scoreboard while talking to Titans defenders.

Lawrence didn't like the push at the end.

Then he said, "look at the scoreboard" 👈👈 pic.twitter.com/N5cU78iGMn — Laurie Fitzpatrick (@LaurieFitzptrck) December 11, 2022

There was definitely some swagger about Lawrence on Sunday. He certainly earned it after picking the Titans apart, going 30/42 for 368 yards and three touchdowns.

Lawrence has had his moments of inconsistency this year, but he does appear to be more comfortable in Jacksonville this year. Maybe that is not a surprise considering what he had to deal with as a rookie. Regardless, the confidence is certainly welcome, and a sign that he must be feeling pretty good.