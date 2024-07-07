Trevor Lawrence, wife Marissa share more big news

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and his wife Marissa have shared some more big personal news.

Lawrence recently announced that he and Marissa are expecting their first child together. Then on Saturday, the couple had an extravagant gender reveal party and shared the news that they are having a girl.

Trevor and Marissa, both 24, married in 2021 after several years of dating.

Lawrence is coming off a 2023 season where he threw for 4,016 yards and 21 touchdowns in 16 games. Between the massive contract extension he got last month and the baby girl he and his wife are now expecting, 2024 is shaping up to be a great year for the former No. 1 overall pick.