Trevor Lawrence shares big personal news

Just weeks after landing a monster contract extension from the Jacksonville Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence has even more to celebrate.

In a post to Instagram on Thursday, the Jaguars quarterback Lawrence announced with his wife Marissa that they are expecting their first child together. The two shared a series of photoshoot pictures to the public.

Take a look.

Trevor and Marissa, both 24, married in 2021 after several years of dating. Here are some of the other pictures that they have shared together.

The former No. 1 overall pick Lawrence is coming off a 2023 season where he threw for 4,016 yards and 21 TDs in 16 games. Between the gargantuan extension he got earlier this month and the baby that he is now expecting, 2024 may be an even bigger year for Lawrence.