Trevor Lawrence will undergo shoulder surgery Tuesday

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence will undergo his previously reported shoulder procedure this week.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Lawrence will undergo surgery on Tuesday to repair his non-throwing shoulder. Well-known surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache will perform the procedure, and the expectation is that Lawrence will be ready for training camp.

Presumptive No. 1 pick #Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence will have labrum surgery on his left shoulder on Tuesday, source said, and noted surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache of Kerlan-Jobe in LA will perform the procedure. A 5-6 month recovery is expected. He should be fine by training camp — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 13, 2021

While it’s never great news that a highly-touted quarterback prospect needs shoulder surgery, there’s little here that will dissuade the Jacksonville Jaguars. The issue is with Lawrence’s non-throwing shoulder, and it certainly didn’t seem to cause him any trouble at his Pro Day workout.

While Lawrence should be fine for training camp, the 5-to-6 month window doesn’t leave much time for setbacks. Any longer than six months and Lawrence’s timetable would get uncomfortably close to the start of regular season action.