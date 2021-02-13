 Skip to main content
Trevor Lawrence will undergo shoulder surgery Tuesday

February 13, 2021
by Grey Papke

Trevor Lawrence

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence will undergo his previously reported shoulder procedure this week.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Lawrence will undergo surgery on Tuesday to repair his non-throwing shoulder. Well-known surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache will perform the procedure, and the expectation is that Lawrence will be ready for training camp.

While it’s never great news that a highly-touted quarterback prospect needs shoulder surgery, there’s little here that will dissuade the Jacksonville Jaguars. The issue is with Lawrence’s non-throwing shoulder, and it certainly didn’t seem to cause him any trouble at his Pro Day workout.

While Lawrence should be fine for training camp, the 5-to-6 month window doesn’t leave much time for setbacks. Any longer than six months and Lawrence’s timetable would get uncomfortably close to the start of regular season action.

