Trey Lance suffered notable knee injury in first NFL start

The San Francisco 49ers are having a very hard time keeping their quarterbacks healthy.

Rookie quarterback Trey Lance said Monday he suffered a sprained left knee during Sunday’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Lance said the injury didn’t impact him during the game, but he began to feel it after he went to bed Sunday night.

Trey Lance ended up spraining his left knee — Lance said he did know when it occurred and didn't feel it until he went to bed Sunday night. Not a long-term injury but he's questionable for INDY game post bye. — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) October 11, 2021

For the time being, the 49ers appear to be down two quarterbacks, as Jimmy Garoppolo is also recovering from an injury. The good news is the team has its bye this week, so both Garoppolo and Lance will have two weeks to recover. If both are healthy, it’s pretty clear who will get the starting nod.

Lance had a shaky starting debut Sunday, going 15-for-29 for 192 yards with an interception. He did add 89 rushing yards on 16 carries as well.