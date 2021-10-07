Trey Lance on target to make first NFL start in Week 5?

Trey Lance could be on target to make his first career NFL start.

Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a calf injury in the San Francisco 49ers’ Week 4 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Garoppolo still had a chance to start in Week 5 if he showed signs of improvement by Wednesday.

That’s not going so well.

Garoppolo did not practice on Wednesday. There was also no sign of Garoppolo at practice on Thursday.

There is no sign of Jimmy Garoppolo on the field as #49ers practice begins. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) October 7, 2021

Lance, 21, went 9/18 for 157 yards and two touchdowns in relief of Garoppolo last week. He also threw for a touchdown in Week 1 and rushed for a score in Week 3.

The 2-2 49ers visit the 4-0 Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.