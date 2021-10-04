Jimmy Garoppolo injury not as severe as first thought?

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was initially pessimistic about his chances of playing Sunday, but his head coach sounds much more optimistic.

Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Garoppolo’s calf injury is not as severe as initially feared, and that the quarterback could start Sunday against Arizona if he improves by Wednesday.

Jimmy Garoppolo "has a chance" to play for #49ers Sunday at Arizona.

Shanahan: "It wasn’t as bad as we thought it might have been. Today he’s in a lot of pain and still sore. Wednesday if it’s getter better, he has a good chance." — Cam Inman (@CamInman) October 4, 2021

Garoppolo sat out the second half of Sunday’s loss to Seattle with the calf injury. Trey Lance threw two touchdown passes in Garoppolo’s place. Garoppolo said after Sunday’s game he feared he might miss a few weeks with the injury.

Shanahan has made clear that Garoppolo is his quarterback despite many fans wanting to see Lance instead. The veteran has thrown for five touchdowns and two interceptions through four games and has not looked completely convincing. That isn’t enough for a change, however, as Shanahan has voiced concerns about Lance’s readiness.