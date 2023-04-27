Report reveals Trey Lance’s potential trade value

The San Francisco 49ers continue to be linked to a possible Trey Lance trade, and it sounds like the price tag would be pretty forgiving for any interested teams.

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported Thursday that the 49ers have had no substantiative talks with any team about Lance this week. That includes with the Houston Texans, who have been named as a potential destination.

I'm told-as of this hour-no trade is currently* anticipated for #49ers QB Trey Lance as no substantive talks have transpired over the last 72 hrs. Of course eyes remain on teams such as the Texans, as one example, if they don't go QB, but HOU has not reached out on Lance so far. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 27, 2023

When one Twitter user floated a possible trade of Lance to the Texans for the No. 33 overall pick, San Francisco Chronicle columnist Michael Silver responded by saying the 49ers would “take that in a heartbeat,” but would not be getting “anything close to that.”

They would take that in a heartbeat… alas, they aren't getting anything CLOSE to that… https://t.co/HUJcZ9NSNK — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) April 27, 2023

Obviously, teams have doubts about Lance. The former No. 3 pick suffered a major ankle injury early in the season and did not look convincing before that. There have been rumors about a trade, but the 49ers have downplayed them publicly.

The 49ers appear to favor Brock Purdy at quarterback going forward, which makes Lance expendable. If he is traded, it sounds like the price tag will be manageable for anyone who wants him.