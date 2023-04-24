49ers GM addresses Trey Lance trade rumors

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance has been at the center of trade rumors for much of the offseason, but general manager John Lynch sent a pretty strong signal about the quarterback’s future on Monday.

At a pre-draft press conference, Lynch said he expected Lance to be with the 49ers for the 2023 season, and that the organization remains as excited about the quarterback as they were when drafting him.

“Absolutely, I expect for Trey to be here,” Lynch said, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. “We’re excited about Trey’s ability to compete and what he can do for our franchise — just as we were when we drafted Trey.”

Ultimately, this could be Lynch trying not to show his hand, but it does seem to be a firm endorsement of the former No. 3 pick in 2021. There are reasons to believe the quarterback has been working hard to improve ahead of his third NFL season as well. Plus, previous reports about potential Lance trades suggested that the 49ers were not the ones initiating the calls.

On the other hand, the 49ers seem determined to go with Brock Purdy provided he is healthy. Until they have that assurance, they may want to keep Lance on the roster, but that could certainly change after the draft.