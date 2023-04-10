 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, April 10, 2023

Trey Lance working out with notable QB during offseason

April 10, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Trey Lance holds a ball

Sep 11, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance (5) drops back to pass against the Chicago Bears during the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Trey Lance is trying to revive his career, and he seems to have turned to a pretty good quarterback in order to do it.

UCLA quarterback Dante Moore shared a picture of himself working out with Lance and Patrick Mahomes. Akash Anavarathan of Niners Nation noted that Lance has also been spending time in Dallas, where Mahomes is known to spend his offseasons.

Lance was the No. 3 pick just two years ago, but is facing an uphill battle to take the starting job away from Brock Purdy. Turning to Mahomes probably isn’t the worst thing he could do to improve, and there are indications he has already made some big changes as he works to get himself back on track.

Lance got two starts before suffering a season-ending injury last season. He’ll have a lot of attention on him in training camp, and if he looks sharp, he might have Mahomes to thank, at least in part.

Article Tags

Patrick MahomesTrey Lance
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus