Trey Lance working out with notable QB during offseason

Trey Lance is trying to revive his career, and he seems to have turned to a pretty good quarterback in order to do it.

UCLA quarterback Dante Moore shared a picture of himself working out with Lance and Patrick Mahomes. Akash Anavarathan of Niners Nation noted that Lance has also been spending time in Dallas, where Mahomes is known to spend his offseasons.

Trey Lance, Patrick Mahomes and UCLA quarterback Dante Moore all working together. Lance has been spending time in Dallas, where Mahomes spends his off-seasons too. pic.twitter.com/M6isUh2wMo — Akash Anavarathan (@akashanav) April 10, 2023

Lance was the No. 3 pick just two years ago, but is facing an uphill battle to take the starting job away from Brock Purdy. Turning to Mahomes probably isn’t the worst thing he could do to improve, and there are indications he has already made some big changes as he works to get himself back on track.

Lance got two starts before suffering a season-ending injury last season. He’ll have a lot of attention on him in training camp, and if he looks sharp, he might have Mahomes to thank, at least in part.