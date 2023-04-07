Video: Trey Lance shows off seemingly improved throwing motion

San Francisco 49ers fans may have reason to feel encouraged by the latest video of Trey Lance that is going viral.

A clip emerged this week of Lance throwing the football during a recent workout. In what is believed to be the first public video of the 22-year-old quarterback throwing since his season-ending ankle injury last year, Lance appeared to show off an improved throwing motion.

Take a look.

Here’s the first public video of Trey Lance throwing since his injury. (IG: prestonsmithphotogtaphy) Has his release tightened up? pic.twitter.com/NL8umuqRsq — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) April 6, 2023

While the slow motion may have skewed that video a little, Lance’s release did look a bit more compact and his spiral seemed pretty darn crisp. Those are two good signs for a young quarterback.

Of course, one single video (in a controlled, low-intensity environment) is hardly enough to make any outstanding judgments on Lance’s outlook for next season. He may not even be the starter for the 49ers with Brock Purdy and now Sam Darnold to compete with as well. But that at least looks to be some kind of improvement for Lance, a player whose throwing mechanics have come into question in the past.