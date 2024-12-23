Trey McBride frustrated in viral video after losing to Panthers

Trey McBride had no filter as he aired out his frustration Sunday after the Arizona Cardinals were eliminated from playoff contention.

The Cardinals lost to the lowly Carolina Panthers in a 36-30 overtime affair at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The result dropped Arizona’s record to 7-8, which mathematically knocked them out from making the postseason.

After the game, a video of McBride entering the stadium tunnel went viral on X. In the short clip, McBride sent what sounded like a vulgar message expressing his anger with his team’s play (profanity edited by LBS).

“We’re sorry as f–k,” McBride appeared to say.

It’s unclear what exactly McBride said in the first part of the video. But he appeared to be calling out his teammates for playing down to the level of the 4-11 Panthers.

McBride was targeted just four times in the contest for a measly 20 yards. Both numbers were season lows for the Cardinals’ star tight end. He entered Sunday with double-digit targets in each of his last four games.

McBride’s quiet outing was all the more surprising given that Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray had promised to get his teammate a touchdown just days prior.

“[Trey McBride] will touch the endzone soon, I promise..,” Murray posted on Instagram earlier this week.

Kyler promises his TE Trey McBride will score a TD soon 🔥🫡 (via @k1) pic.twitter.com/ZNZvtJEDlL — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) December 18, 2024

Through 14 games played, McBride has tallied career highs in both receiving yards (958) and catches (92).

Despite a breakout season from McBride, the third-year tight end has yet to record a receiving touchdown this season. Ironically, McBride does have a rushing touchdown this year on just one carry, the only rushing attempt of his career so far.