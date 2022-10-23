Troubling information about Russell Wilson’s latest injury emerges

Russell Wilson will not play in the Denver Broncos’ game against the New York Jets on Sunday, and the quarterback’s latest injury is one that may force him to miss more than one week.

Wilson underwent tests on Tuesday that revealed he has a partially torn hamstring, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. The injury, which is classified as a Grade 2 hamstring strain, typically requires multiple weeks of rest and rehab because of the risk of additional damage.

Wilson played through a partially torn muscle near his shoulder in Week 4, but that ailment was no longer listed on the injury report this week. He appears to have fully recovered from that. Rapoport notes that Wilson has privately expressed a desire to play through the hamstring issue as well, but the Broncos are not hearing of it.

The Broncos travel to London to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8 and then have a bye. Given the way their schedule falls, it would be a surprise if we see Wilson back on the field before Week 10.

Wilson and Denver’s offense have been downright abysmal through the quarterback’s first six games with the team. Wilson has just five touchdowns compared to three interceptions and a passer rating of 83.4, which would be the lowest mark of his career. The Broncos are averaging an NFL-worst 15.2 points per game.