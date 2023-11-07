Troy Aikman had savage burn of Zach Wilson on ‘Monday Night Football’

Viewers who stuck around for the last few minutes of the Los Angeles Chargers’ 27-6 win over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. during “Monday Night Football” in Week 9 were treated to some serious humor from Troy Aikman.

The Jets’ offense was pathetic for most of the game and only managed 6 points on 270 yards. They had the ball at the Chargers’ 42-yard line for a 4th-and-5 with just over 1:20 left down 27-6. Jets quarterback Zach Wilson uncorked a nice pass over the head of a Chargers defender that was caught by Tyler Conklin over the middle for a gain of 33 yards. Though it was a nice play, it was too little, too late for the Jets. Aikman, who was calling the game for ESPN, wryly joked about that.

“This thing ain’t over yet,” Aikman said with laughter.

“This is when Zach comes alive, look out!” he added sarcastically.

The Jets were unable to punch it in for a touchdown despite having the ball inside the 10. C.J. Uzomah dropped what should have been a touchdown on a ball that hit him in the chest in the end zone.

“I’m surprised Robert Saleh’s beard hasn’t turned gray tonight,” Aikman joked.

Aikman had another great zinger on 4th-and-goal when he said “analytics say to go for it.”

The blowout sure brought out the best in Aikman over the final minute. That may have been his best work of the season so far.

Wilson went 33/49 for 263 yards in the game but he lost two fumbles. Even when he hit his receivers in the numbers, the Jets still couldn’t score a touchdown.