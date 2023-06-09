Troy Aikman spotted with new girlfriend after split from second wife

Troy Aikman and his second wife quietly separated a few years back, and the Hall of Fame quarterback recently went public with a new relationship.

A 34-year-old woman named Haley Clark tagged Aikman in several Instagram photos this week that showed the two on what was clearly a romantic vacation on the coast of Italy. MaryAnn Martinez of the New York Post discovered the photos on Wednesday, and Clark has since made her Instagram profile private.

Troy Aikman seemingly announces end of marriage in PDA pics with new girlfriend https://t.co/DB5bcyebq6 pic.twitter.com/EvGxHLVsSY — New York Post (@nypost) June 9, 2023

The photos were a bit of a surprise, as there had previously been no word of Aikman and his wife, Catherine “Capa” Mooty, getting a divorce. Aikman and Mooty got engaged in 2017 and married shortly thereafter. The New York Post was unable to find any divorce documents related to Aikman’s split from Mooty.

According to a report from In Touch, Aikman and Mooty have not yet filed for divorce. They have not posted about one another on social media for years, however.

Aikman has two children with his first wife, Rhonda Worthey. Aikman and Worthey were married for just over a decade prior to their divorce in 2011.