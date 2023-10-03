Troy Aikman delivered harsh quote about Giants

Troy Aikman knows plenty about taking a beating on an NFL field, but the Hall of Fame quarterback said he has never experienced anything like what the New York Giants put Daniel Jones through on Monday night.

Jones was sacked a whopping 10 times in New York’s 24-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. During ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” broadcast, Aikman mentioned how he was once sacked 11 during a Dallas Cowboys-Philadelphia Eagles game in 1991. He said the pressure Jones faced against Seattle seemed even worse.

Troy Aikman: "I was [once] the recipient of 11 sacks [in a game] from the Philadelphia Eagles and this (the Giants' complete inability to protect Daniel Jones against the Seahawks tonight) feels worse." — Jonathan Wagner (@JonathanJWagner) October 3, 2023

“I was the recipient of 11 sacks from the Philadelphia Eagles and this feels worse,” Aikman said.

The lack of protection clearly had Jones rattled. The Giants had a chance to cut into a 14-3 deficit when they had the ball at the Seattle 5-yard line late in the third quarter, but Jones threw a brutal pick-six. Giants head coach Brian Daboll did not hide his disgust with Jones on the sideline.

Aikman may have felt worse for Jones than Daboll did, but the Giants clearly need to fix things with their offensive line. If they don’t, they stand little chance of improving upon their 1-3 start.