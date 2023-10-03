 Skip to main content
Brian Daboll tosses tablet after critical Daniel Jones error

October 2, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Giants coach Brian Daboll throwing his tablet next to Daniel Jones

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones messed up at arguably the worst possible time against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday. His head coach Brian Daboll did not hide his frustration afterward.

The Giants trailed 14-3 with just over a minute left in the third quarter at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. They had a golden opportunity to cut the deficit while facing 2nd-and-goal at the Seahawks’ 5-yard line. But Jones’ throw went behind Giants wide receiver Parris Campbell. It was easily picked off by Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon, who took it to the house for a 97-yard pick-6.

Daboll was seen immediately furious at Jones as the ESPN broadcast cut to a commercial break.

At one point, Daboll appeared to be showing his quarterback something on his tablet. But with Jones seemingly tuning him out, Daboll simply tossed it to the side in frustration.

Jones wasn’t the lone culprit in the lopsided Giants loss. The Giants defense also committed a huge blunder to end the half that left Eli and Peyton Manning in disbelief on the ManningCast.

The 24-3 defeat drops the Giants down to 1-3 for the season.

Brian DabollDaniel JonesNew York Giants
