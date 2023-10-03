Brian Daboll tosses tablet after critical Daniel Jones error

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones messed up at arguably the worst possible time against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday. His head coach Brian Daboll did not hide his frustration afterward.

The Giants trailed 14-3 with just over a minute left in the third quarter at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. They had a golden opportunity to cut the deficit while facing 2nd-and-goal at the Seahawks’ 5-yard line. But Jones’ throw went behind Giants wide receiver Parris Campbell. It was easily picked off by Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon, who took it to the house for a 97-yard pick-6.

Devon Witherspoon picks off Daniel Jones and goes 97 yards to the HOUSE for a touchdown. The No. 5 overall pick has been ALL OVER the field tonight. 6 tackles, 2 sacks, and now this.pic.twitter.com/wwVlGuXPSM — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 3, 2023

Daboll was seen immediately furious at Jones as the ESPN broadcast cut to a commercial break.

Wow: Brian Daboll is not happy with Daniel Jones right now… It’s been a rough night for him.

pic.twitter.com/ozfjlZeF2Y — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) October 3, 2023

At one point, Daboll appeared to be showing his quarterback something on his tablet. But with Jones seemingly tuning him out, Daboll simply tossed it to the side in frustration.

Daboll is done pic.twitter.com/9e6EXXN5u1 — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) October 3, 2023

Jones wasn’t the lone culprit in the lopsided Giants loss. The Giants defense also committed a huge blunder to end the half that left Eli and Peyton Manning in disbelief on the ManningCast.

The 24-3 defeat drops the Giants down to 1-3 for the season.