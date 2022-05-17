Troy Aikman reveals hardest part of leaving FOX for ESPN

Troy Aikman signed a massive contract this offseason to become the lead analyst for “Monday Night Football,” and he was undoubtedly thrilled to have Joe Buck come with him. However, the Hall of Famer says there was one co-worker in particular who was difficult to leave.

ESPN on Monday formally introduced Aikman and Buck as its new broadcasting duo for NFL games. Aikman called the opportunity “really special,” but he spoke about how difficult it was to say goodbye to his FOX family. The phone call he dreaded most was the one he made to Erin Andrews.

“The toughest call I had to make was to Erin Andrews, to tell her I’ve leaving,” Aikman said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “She’s like a sister to both of us.”

Aikman was hired at FOX in 2001. Andrews became the NFL sideline reporter for the Network in 2014, so she worked with Aikman and Buck for many years. Andrews opened up about how close she is with Buck and Aikman while discussing their move to ESPN recently.

Lisa Salters will remain the sideline reporter for “Monday Night Football,” so she will now work closely with Buck and Aikman. Andrews is staying at FOX, at least for now.