Troy Aikman shares interesting opinion on Mark Andrews

Mark Andrews is recognized as one of the best tight ends in the NFL, but Troy Aikman still does not think Andrews is receiving the attention he deserves.

The Baltimore Ravens were without numerous top offensive players for their clash against the New Orleans Saints on “Monday Night Football” in Week 9. Andrews, who is out with a shoulder injury, was among those unavailable for the Ravens.

Aikman, who provides analysis for “Monday Night Football,” was talking at the start of the game about how devastating Andrews’ absence would be for Baltimore.

Play-by-play man Joe Buck shared just how impressed Aikman was when watching film of Andrews in the week leading up to the game. According to Buck, Aikman said of Andrews, “I’m not so sure he’s not the best (tight end) in the game.”

Aikman acknowledged he had said that of Andrews, and then added a surprising comment. He said he feels like Andrews is underrated.

“He’s pretty incredible,” Aikman said of Andrews. “And he’s obviously well known as a great player. But — it’s hard to say it — but I still believe he’s very underrated. A guy who makes plays. A huge loss not having him in the game tonight.”

Now that Rob Gronkowski has retired, Andrews and Travis Kelce are recognized as the two top tight ends in the NFL. Can someone be underrated if they’re recognized as one of the best players at their position?

Maybe Andrews is underrated in the sense that some may not recognize how valuable he is to Baltimore’s offense. Andrews is unequivocally Lamar Jackson’s favorite target. Entering Week 9, he had twice as many targets (64) as the next closest player on the team (Devin Duvernay with 34). Hollywood Brown wanted a trade from Baltimore in no small part because he had no chance to be the No. 1 option in the passing game.

A third-round pick out of Oklahoma in 2018, Andrews has 34 career touchdown catches. His true breakout season came last year when he put up wide receiver numbers with 107 catches for 1,361 yards and 9 touchdowns.

Andrews seems to me to be properly recognized as one of the best tight ends in the game. Do you agree with Aikman though that he is underrated?